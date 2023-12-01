Agents discover migrants being stashed inside a local motel at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants being stashed at a local motel in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov.30, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Border Patrol agents received information that a local hotel in west Laredo was possibly being used to harbor undocumented non-citizens. Agents arrived at the local hotel, and entered the designated room where they discovered four individuals being harbored inside the room.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and records checks conducted. It was revealed they were all in the country illegally from Honduras. The undocumented individuals were processed according to their individual immigration status.