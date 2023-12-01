Starfish Partners Acquires INNOVA People

For so many years now, the team that drives Starfish Partners has been coveted advisors to the businesses that I have built and managed.” — Joel Slenning

PLANO, TX, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid- to upper-management search specialists, announced the acquisition of INNOVA People, an Oregon-based firm that works across North America placing supplemental talent in the Healthcare and Technology industries. CEO Joel Slenning, with his over two decades of experience and the INNOVA People team will expand Starfish Partners’ reach into the Healthcare and Technology industry by continuing to utilize their unique technology stack and artificial Intelligence platform that has allowed the firm to be recognized as an essential staffing partner for the Healthcare and Technology industry.

Joel Slenning, founder of INNOVA People shared, “For so many years now, the team that drives Starfish Partners has been coveted advisors to the businesses that I have built and managed. The opportunity to partner directly with this team, as well as bring a whole new dimension and business offering to Starfish Partners in Healthcare Staffing, is incredibly exciting and a long time coming.”

“Joel is one of those rare combinations of superior capabilities and production as a search professional while also establishing himself as an extraordinary leader, having built several firms in the industry. Joel is a visionary but also one who can execute and implement with excellence. We are very fortunate to welcome Joel as an owner and are thrilled his team has joined as well,” shared Jeff Kaye.

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders. The collective revenues of Starfish Partners will exceed $300 million annually while continuing to pursue aggressive growth through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.