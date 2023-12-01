SATURDAY IN DUBAI: At COP28, EPA Administrator Regan, White House National Climate Advisor Zaidi to Announce Biden-Harris Administration’s Latest Actions to Reduce Methane Emissions

White House, EPA to be joined by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp to discuss final rule that will prevent pollution, boost innovation, and advance cutting-edge technologies

WASHINGTON (December 1, 2023) – Tomorrow, December 2 at 12:00 PM local time in Dubai, UAE / 3:00 AM eastern time, the White House and EPA will host an ON THE RECORD press conference on the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate leadership at COP28, including the United States’ latest actions to protect communities from methane pollution, advance industry innovation, and create good-paying jobs. Featured speakers will include EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, President Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp.

Officials will be available for questions following remarks.

Who:

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan

White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp

What:

On-the-record press conference announcing EPA’s final standards for methane emissions from the oil and natural gas.

Where:

UNFCCC Press Conference Room 1, Zone B8, Blue Zone, COP28 in Dubai, UAE

When:

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 PM local time in Dubai, UAE / 3:00 AM eastern time.

