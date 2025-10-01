Governor Lujan Grisham’s statement on the federal government shutdown 

SANTA FE – Republicans in Washington are refusing to negotiate a budget deal that will protect Americans’ health care so — once again — New Mexicans are forced to endure a government shutdown on President Trump’s watch.

Let’s be clear what’s at stake: If the enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits are not extended, 27,000 New Mexicans could lose health coverage, and premiums across the marketplace are projected to rise by an average of 91 percent. Because my administration saw this coming, New Mexico in August identified $72 million in state funding to cover families earning under 400% of the federal poverty level, or $128,600 for a family of four.

In New Mexico, more than 20,000 federal workers won’t get paychecks during the shutdown. Others will be furloughed entirely as Trump’s assault on the federal government escalates. Meanwhile, essential services will slow down or stop entirely — from processing small business loans to issuing new Social Security cards. Political dysfunction in Washington causes real-life pain for New Mexican families trying to access the services they depend on and deserve.

New Mexicans deserve better than leaders who play games with people’s healthcare and livelihoods.