Governor convenes special legislative session to address federal funding cuts and budget crisis

SANTA FE — Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a proclamation convening a special session of the New Mexico State Legislature on Oct. 1 to address the significant challenges of federal funding cuts resulting from the Trump administration’s budget reconciliation bill, H.R.1, and related federal actions.

The governor’s call to action comes as New Mexicans face unprecedented challenges caused by massive reductions in federal support for critical programs including Medicaid, SNAP food assistance and public broadcasting services. The federal budget reconciliation bill, H.R.1, signed into law July 4, cuts taxes for the rich while slashing discretionary spending through 2034, with devastating consequences for New Mexico families and communities.

“We’re not going to stand by while Washington abandons New Mexico families,” said Lujan Grisham. “This special session is about protecting the people who need help most.”

“While the new federal law brings significant changes, our focus is clear: protecting benefits and services for the 40 percent of New Mexicans who rely on our programs for health care and food assistance,” said Cabinet Secretary Kari Armijo, Health Care Authority. “We’re committed to maintaining a strong safety net through these challenges.”

During the special session, lawmakers will consider only the following measures:

Rural Health Care Delivery Fund expansion: Amending the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to allow for grants to health care providers and facilities in high-needs geographic health professional shortage areas and stabilize the provision of existing health care services.

Amending the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to allow for grants to health care providers and facilities in high-needs geographic health professional shortage areas and stabilize the provision of existing health care services. Health insurance exchange eligibility: Adjusting eligibility requirements for participating in the New Mexico health insurance exchange.

Adjusting eligibility requirements for participating in the New Mexico health insurance exchange. Vaccine standards: Requiring rules for the immunization of children attending school or child care to be based on the recommendations of the New Mexico Department of Health, allowing the Department of Health to set vaccination standards for adults, and requiring vaccines purchased pursuant to the statewide vaccine purchasing program to be recommended by the Department of Health.

Requiring rules for the immunization of children attending school or child care to be based on the recommendations of the New Mexico Department of Health, allowing the Department of Health to set vaccination standards for adults, and requiring vaccines purchased pursuant to the statewide vaccine purchasing program to be recommended by the Department of Health. Federal budget cuts response: Appropriating funds to respond to recent federal budget cuts.

Appropriating funds to respond to recent federal budget cuts. Western New Mexico University Board of Regents: Confirming regents to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents.

Confirming regents to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents. Amending competency procedures : Amending competency laws to allow metropolitan courts to determine competency.

: Amending competency laws to allow metropolitan courts to determine competency. Behavioral health legal proceedings: Appropriating funds to the Administrative Office of the Courts for a competency pilot program and behavioral health support for parties in legal proceedings.

Appropriating funds to the Administrative Office of the Courts for a competency pilot program and behavioral health support for parties in legal proceedings. Appropriation Contingency Fund: Transferring funds into the Appropriation Contingency Fund to ensure New Mexico has money set aside for emergency response.

Transferring funds into the Appropriation Contingency Fund to ensure New Mexico has money set aside for emergency response. Regulation and Licensing Department funding: Appropriating funds to supplement the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s budget.

Appropriating funds to supplement the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s budget. Interstate medical licensing compact: Studying and preparing for the implementation of any interstate medical licensing compact.

Studying and preparing for the implementation of any interstate medical licensing compact. Legislative expenses: Appropriating funds for the expenses of the Fifty-Seventh Legislature, First Special Session, 2025.

“The cuts coming from Washington are not theoretical, they are happening now and will directly harm New Mexican families who are struggling to put food on the table or cannot afford healthcare,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth. “This special session allows us to respond immediately to Washington’s dysfunction and take the first critical steps to protect our state’s progress.”

“Deep federal budget cuts and continued chaos in Washington, D. C. are making life harder and more expensive for New Mexicans now. But New Mexico’s leaders are ready for this fight, so we’re stepping up to address the most pressing issues facing families: skyrocketing healthcare premiums, seniors losing food benefits, and rural healthcare providers on the brink,” said House Speaker Javier Martínez. “This special session is about making sure families across our state have access to the things they cannot live without.”

The Legislature will convene at noon Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the State Capitol Building in Santa Fe.