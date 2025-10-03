Governor to sign bills that protect health care, food assistance in New Mexico – Lujan Grisham slams Republicans for delaying Covid vaccine for children

SANTA FE — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to sign emergency legislation passed by legislature providing $162 million to protect New Mexicans from federal budget cuts that threaten health care and food benefits statewide.

“We refuse to let New Mexico families fall through the cracks because Republicans in Washington have abandoned their responsibility to the American people,” said Lujan Grisham, who called lawmakers into a special legislative session this week. “The legislation passed during the special session protects families from being priced out of health care when their premiums double or triple, and we’re supporting providers who are keeping the doors open in our smallest communities.”

Lujan Grisham criticized Republicans in the House who voted on a straight party line to restrict access to COVID-19 vaccines for children in New Mexico for 90 days.

The New Mexico House and Senate passed five bills passed during the special legislative session that ended Thursday. They include:

House Bill 1 provides $162 million in emergency funding in response to recent federal cuts to food assistance programs and other urgent state needs.

The Health Care Authority receives the largest share at $66 million total. This includes $16.6 million to maintain SNAP food benefits; $8 million for food banks and pantries; $2 million for school-based food programs; $1.5 million to help people meet work requirements for benefits; $1.2 million to retain SNAP program staff at UNM and NMSU; $6.6 million for additional staffing at HCA; $10 million for IT system upgrades; $3 million for nonprofit health clinics; and $17 million to reduce health insurance costs on the state exchange.

House Bill 1 also transfers $30 million into the state’s emergency contingency fund and $50 million into the rural healthcare fund, provides $17 million to help New Mexicans afford health insurance through the state exchange, provides $8 million to close budget shortfalls at the Regulation and Licensing Department, and allocates $6 million to protect public broadcasting in New Mexico. To offset these costs, the state is recovering $120 million in unspent money from a previous Health Care Authority budget, keeping the state’s financial reserves healthy at 32% of annual spending.

House Bill 2 bolsters New Mexico’s ability to help residents maintain affordable health insurance coverage amid federal policy changes. The legislation removes income caps for state-subsidized health insurance, allowing New Mexicans above 400 percent of the federal poverty level to receive assistance through the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund if they meet other eligibility requirements. This change addresses the pending expiration of enhanced federal premium tax credits at the end of 2025, which could leave approximately 6,300 New Mexicans facing significantly higher insurance costs. The law also gives state officials broader authority to protect residents’ health coverage if future federal actions reduce access to Medicaid or marketplace insurance. The emergency legislation is estimated to cost $17.3 million in the current fiscal year. The funding is included in House Bill 1.

Senate Bill 1 transfers $50 million from the general fund to the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to stabilize existing health care services at risk of reduction or closure in rural and underserved areas across New Mexico. The legislation broadens eligibility beyond counties with populations under 100,000 to include providers in federally designated high-needs health professional shortage areas and tribally operated facilities. It allows grants to stabilize existing essential services and supports start-up costs for new services. House Bill 1 provides $50 million to fund the expanded program.

Senate Bill 2 allows metropolitan court judges to preside over criminal competency proceedings. This reverses a change made earlier in 2025 that required all such cases to go to district court. The bill takes effect immediately as an emergency measure. The bill will increase access to behavioral health services by relieving administrative pressure on district courts.

Senate Bill 3 amends the Vaccine Purchasing Act, giving the Department of Health flexibility to purchase vaccines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics after DOH review. Currently, DOH cannot purchase certain vaccines without finalized federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations. DOH currently sets the requirements for school vaccination and the bill allows DOH to consider guidance from professional medical organizations in setting the school schedule. It also authorizes DOH to recommend adult immunizations based on guidance from professional medical organizations, expediting access as we head into cold and flu season.

The bill also requires health insurance plans to cover DOH-recommended vaccines without cost-sharing, and clarifies that child care refers to licensed child care and licensed early childhood care facilities under the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The bill does not change current vaccine exemptions. These changes sunset on July 1, 2026. The bill passed but failed to achieve the two-thirds majority vote needed to put it into effect immediately because Republicans opposed the measure on a party line vote. It forces DOH to wait 90 days before they can buy COVID-19 vaccines for children through the Vaccine Purchasing Program. The department provides vaccines to more than 320 health care providers statewide through this program.

“There is no good reason for Republicans to make New Mexicans wait 90 days for vaccines they need to protect their health,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m deeply disappointed in Republicans for voting to restrict vaccines, but our Department of Health remains committed to vaccine access.”

“The legislature heeded Governor Lujan Grisham’s call and acted decisively in this special session to protect our most vulnerable residents,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth. “New Mexico families will keep food on their tables, rural hospitals will have resources to continue serving their communities, and more people will be able to keep their health insurance as costs rise and federal subsidies disappear.”

“This special session was about protecting New Mexico families from real and immediate harms that endanger their ability to access healthcare and put food on their tables,” said House Speaker Javier Martínez. “Here in New Mexico, we step up to take care of one another, and I’m proud to say that’s what we did for families across our state in this special session.”