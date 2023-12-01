RacingJunk and LEAF Racewear Team Up For Racewear Giveaway
A race safety suit, helmet, gloves, shoes and more will be given away to one lucky race and performance enthusiast
We are proud to be partnering with RacingJunk.com, to fuel your passion with the ultimate Racing Safety Package Giveaway... Safety first, speed always!”NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RacingJunk.com, the world’s #1 race and performance marketplace, and Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment Inc, international manufacturer and distributor of race suits and other race gear are teaming up to give away a custom race safety gear package worth more than $2200.
The connection here is obvious – RacingJunk users and fans are also racers. Racers need suits, shoes, gear, helmets, and more. Lear Racewear manufactures and distributes high quality race suits and other safety gear for multiple platforms.
“The race suit and helmet are essential aspects of nearly all race and performance experiences,” says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group. “And partnering with Leaf Racewear allows us to celebrate our racers and race fans with a custom, quality package that will allow them to elevate their on track experience with the best in safety equipment.”
“We are proud to be partnering with RacingJunk.com, to fuel your passion with the ultimate Racing Safety Package Giveaway. From track to Victory Lane, accelerate with confidence, courtesy of RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear. Safety first, speed always!” says Colin Grandy, Leaf Racewear’s owner.
The prize package consists of a custom tailored and designed Pro Series double layer race suit, an RZ-36 Dirt Zamp Helmet, Ultra Fast Nomex 2 Layer Racing Gloves, Ultra Fast Racing shoes, CARBONX Underwear top and bottom set, double layer balaclava and socks.
The giveaway launches December 1, 2023 and will run through September 30, 2024. Click here to enter:
https://www.racingjunk.com/contest_giveaway/105?crurl=aid33098&aid=33098&link_type=122&utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Leaf&utm_id=33098
