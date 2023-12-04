KEVLINX appoints Eric Boonstra CEO to drive European Data Centre Growth
KEVLINX, a new pan-European data centre operator backed by Macquarie Capital and PMV, has appointed industry veteran Eric Boonstra as CEO.
There is a huge opportunity for a well-funded and experienced team to build an advanced platform at pace in Europe just now, and I am delighted to say that KEVLINX has all the ingredients.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEVLINX, a new pan-European data centre operator, has appointed industry veteran Eric Boonstra as CEO. The firm, which recently secured investment from Macquarie Capital alongside PMV and its EPICo² fund, is currently constructing a highly scalable AI-ready 32 MW facility with a future-proof flexible design in Brussels, Belgium which is suitable for retail, wholesale and hyperscale customers.
— Eric Boonstra, CEO
Giovanni Della Pesca, Managing Director, Macquarie Capital said: “Eric brings significant experience and knowledge of the European data centre sector, and we are very pleased to see him join KEVLINX. We look forward to continue working with Eric and supporting the KEVLINX team as they further establish the business within a fast-growing market.”
“There is a huge opportunity for a well-funded and experienced team to build out an advanced platform at pace in the European market just now, and I am delighted to say that KEVLINX has all the ingredients,” said Eric Boonstra. “Our team is designing for maximum efficiency, connectivity, power density and sustainability and I look forward to talking to cloud and AI players of all sizes, carriers, CDNs and enterprises to make sure we can deliver exactly what they need.”
Before taking on this role Eric Boonstra spent five years managing the EMEA business for Iron Mountain Data Centers, following their acquisition of EvoSwitch, where he spent a decade building a highly profitable business as CEO. Prior to EvoSwitch, Eric held senior management positions at Siemens, ABN Amro and Staples. He is also a member of various industry, government and policy boards including the Dutch Data Centre Association.
About KEVLINX
KEVLINX develops and operates high-performance AI-ready data centres across Europe for mid-to-large enterprises, governments and cloud service providers. KEVLINX supports customers with their digital transformation and IT infrastructure needs and enables them to grow and scale cost-effectively. Their flexible design enables customers to work with small and large scalable workloads, and with a variety of densities up to 100kW. KEVLINX is managed by a team of data centre veterans and executives with a background in finance and real estate, and funded by Macquarie Capital, PMV and its EPICo² fund.
