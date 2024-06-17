Penta Infra Acquires Nexus Sustainable-by-design Data Center in Brussels
Latest acquisition accelerates European footprint expansion to cover 11 cities and 5 countries with room to scale.
Brussels is at the heart of both Europe and the data-intensive FLAP hubs, and this beautifully-designed facility is the perfect flexible platform for digital growth.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opened last month in the Green Energy Park in Zellik, northwest Brussels, the striking-looking nine-storey Nexus data center was designed with the collaboration of anchor tenants the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (Free University of Brussels) and the Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussels (Brussels University Hospital). With 7.2 MW of IT load based on a 12.5 MVA renewable power feed, the 10,000 sqm data center offers medium, high and extreme power-density modules, and will house the VSC Flemish Supercomputer. It is also one of the most sustainable data centers in Europe, with 100% renewable power, optimized PUE design, a photovoltaic facade generating up to 0.5 MW, rainwater recuperation for cooling, and 100% heat re-use based on a thermal smart grid. Uniquely, the carbon-neutral facility has been ‘triple-certified’; it has obtained BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating for circular and sustainable building practices; EDGE Advanced status; and Uptime Institute Tier III certification for Design and Operational Sustainability. The site also offers plenty of room for future development.
— Bob Sprengers, CEO
“We are delighted to add this brand new ultra-sustainable facility to our portfolio as Penta Infra BRU01,“ said Bob Sprengers, Penta Infra CEO. “Brussels is at the heart of both Europe and the data-intensive FLAP hubs, and this beautifully-designed facility is the perfect flexible platform for digital growth. Its exceptional sustainability credentials also make it a perfect fit for our low impact, 100% renewable-powered portfolio.”
“We are very proud of what we have achieved in developing this facility along with our partners," said Michael Gheysens, Ghelamco Managing Director Belgium. “It is innovative and progressive, we are confident it provides a valuable blueprint for next generation sustainable data center design. For Ghelamco this is the first of many data centers we will develop internationally, and we feel it is a perfect match for an experienced and environmentally responsible colocation provider like Penta Infra.”
About Penta Infra
Penta Infra offers flexible, sustainable, carrier-neutral and compliant colocation in a wide range of state-of-the-art data centers covering Europe’s fast-expanding digital core and edge. Our strategic locations, rich connectivity and scalable design ensure high performance and low-latency reach, accelerating customer and partner growth.
About Ghelamco
Ghelamco is a leading international real estate investor and developer that is unwavering in its mission to achieve greener, smarter and more efficient projects. Ghelamco’s vision is to create smart cities that unleash a positive human energy. Ghelamco's urban mixed-use real estate projects are located in visible and strategic locations and consist mainly of offices, residences, life sciences, retail and leisure. Ghelamco applies the highest standards for its projects, always looking to make its projects more sustainable, smart and user-friendly. In this way, Ghelamco achieves a perfect symbiosis between sustainability, aesthetics, technical excellence and commercial success.
