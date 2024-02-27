New Penta Infra CEO Appointed to Accelerate Expansion of Photon Capital’s Data Center Flagship
Bob Sprengers (left) the new Penta Infra CEO, with Alex Bakker, former CEO and Managing Partner of Photon Capital
European core and edge colocation provider, Penta Infra, and lead investor Photon Capital today announced the appointment of Bob Sprengers as Penta Infra CEO.
Now is a hugely exciting time to be building out data center infrastructure in Europe, and Penta Infra has the team, portfolio and backers to be a stand-out leader in both edge and core markets.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European core and edge colocation provider, Penta Infra, and lead investor Photon Capital today announced the appointment of Bob Sprengers as Penta Infra CEO. A highly experienced ICT leader with an impressive international track record in business, volume and margin growth, Bob will take over from Alex Bakker, who has led the company since it was founded in 2015. Moving forward, Alex Bakker will now focus full-time on his ongoing role as Managing Partner at Photon Capital, while providing continuity as Chairman of the Penta Infra Board.
— Bob Sprengers, CEO
The new appointment, which takes effect in March, marks a major milestone in the development of the Penta Infra business, which has expanded fast in recent years and now owns and operates 12 data centers across the Netherlands, Germany, France and Denmark. Focused primarily on high-potential edge data center locations, the company has also recently added locations in Europe’s core FLAP region (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris), with a 14MW capacity facility in Paris and a 7MW facility in Amsterdam.
“The time has come for Penta Infra to chart its own course in the European data center market, and we believe Bob is the perfect choice to lead the team on that journey,” said Alex Bakker. “He has an exceptional track record in global telecoms and tech leadership, particularly with PE investors, and he has a very talented and experienced senior team. Photon’s focus is on building a range of robust platforms across the digital economy, and I look forward to supporting Penta Infra all the way as it becomes an established leader in the sector.”
“I am delighted to be taking on this new role and look forward to driving Penta Infra’s international growth,” said Bob Sprengers. “Now is a hugely exciting time to be building out data center infrastructure in Europe, and Penta Infra has the team, portfolio and backers to be a stand-out leader in both edge and core markets. Our growth strategy is clear, and our key concern will continue to be providing reliability, security, connectivity and sustainable scalability to our customers as they innovate and grow their digital businesses.”
About Penta Infra
Penta Infra offers flexible, sustainable, carrier-neutral and compliant colocation in a wide range of state-of-the-art data centers covering Europe’s fast-expanding digital core and edge. Our strategic locations, rich connectivity and scalable design ensure high performance and low-latency reach, accelerating customer and partner growth. Find out more: www.penta-infra.com
About Photon Capital
Photon Capital is a specialized investor that builds and transforms platform businesses in digital infrastructure and energy. Our in-depth industry knowledge, a hands-on approach and broad experience form the main ingredients of our value creation programs. For more information: https://photoncapital.com/
Tim Bontenbal
Penta Infra
tim.bontenbal@penta-infra.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn