Quebec’s Premier Real Estate Portfolio Finds its Home Under Avenir Properties, a New Umbrella Brand
Avenir Properties as a unifying brand will allow us to deliver greater value to our customers, aligning with our growth strategy and our mission to change the way our customers experience space.”MONTREAL, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal Mini-Storage's parent company proudly announced the creation of Avenir Properties, a newly established brand designed to represent its extensive portfolio of companies. With over 30 properties, Avenir Properties will oversee the operations of all 23 Montreal Mini-Storage self-storage sites, commercial buildings and industrial assets including 1 Chabanel, the iconic 600,000 sq-ft gateway to District Central. Flexible, modern workspaces at Clickspace and The Hive at 9310 St-Laurent Boulevard will also come under the Avenir umbrella.
The launch of Avenir Properties brings with it the introduction of Devenir Construction, a licensed construction, development and maintenance division dedicated to servicing the growing portfolio, its many tenants and the thriving self-storage industry throughout Quebec. This strategic expansion reflects the brand's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and addressing the current market demand.
Simon Berman, president, and co-founder of Avenir Properties, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Our long-term investment approach has enabled us to establish a prominent presence across Quebec. By offering end-to-end services and leveraging our deep industry specialization, we have evolved into a fully vertically integrated real estate company. The introduction of Avenir Properties as a unifying brand will allow us to deliver greater value to our customers, aligning seamlessly with our growth strategy and our mission to change the way our customers think and experience space. We will continue to offer the personalization and flexibility that has built our reputation across all our brands."
Avenir Properties manages an impressive real estate footprint, boasting over 2.5M square feet of property across Quebec.
With a workforce of approximately 80 employees across its businesses, Avenir Properties' commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development positions it as a dynamic player in the real estate sector. As the brand continues to grow, it remains dedicated to acquiring, building, designing and managing spaces that inspire and enhance the lives of those who work within them.
About Avenir Properties
Avenir Properties is a community-driven real estate firm dedicated to changing the way Canadians experience space. Emphasizing innovation and connection, the Avenir Properties brand encompasses an estimated 2.5M sq.ft of self-storage, office, commercial, and coworking space across the vibrant landscape of Quebec. To discover more about Avenir Properties and its commitment to redefining spaces, please visit us at https://immeublesavenir.ca/.
