AUO Corporation to make its inaugural appearance at ISE 2024, marking a milestone for the 20th Anniversary Show

AUO Logo AUO Headquarters in Taiwan

AUO Corporation, a global leader in display technology and applications, is excited to announce its first-ever participation at ISE 2024.

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Text also available in German - email auo@wildwoodplus.com

AUO Corporation, a global leader in display technology and applications, is excited to announce its first-ever participation at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024, as the show commemorates its 20th anniversary. ISE 2024, one of the most prominent events in the AV and systems integration industry, will take place from 30 January to 2 February 2024 at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via and AUO Corporation's presence is shaping up to be a ‘must-see’ experience.

AUO Corporation is Taiwan's leading liquid crystal display panel maker, with total assets of over $14billion, and TWD$246.79bn ($7.6bn) of sales in 2022. As a pioneering force in advanced display research, development, and manufacturing, AUO continues to spearhead innovations in display technology, aiming to increase value and expand applications across various domains, including retail, healthcare, education and enterprise, energy, and mobility by integrating core display technologies with AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things). AUO Corporation is attending ISE for the first time alongside its subsidiary company AUO Display Plus (ADP).

AUO Corporation, 5K200

In Hall 5, on Stand K200, AUO Corporation will showcase its new technologies including AUO LED (ALED) display solutions for amusement parks and entertainment venues, home cinema, and retail markets. ISE 2024 attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness several of these technologies making their European debut, a prospect which marks a significant moment in AUO's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the European market.

AUO's Chief Technology Officer, Wei-lung Liau, who is spearheading the technology group to develop AUO's strategic roadmap of technology, is responsible of LED business including product and business strategy, product development, and global sales. Commenting on AUO Corporation's participation at ISE 2024, Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, stated: "At AUO, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of display technology and offering solutions that transform multiple industries. Our debut at ISE 2024 is a testament to our commitment to the European market and the desire to share our latest innovations with a global audience. ISE's 20th anniversary show is the perfect platform for us to connect with industry leaders, integrators, and our customers, and we look forward to a productive and collaborative event."

AUO Display Plus, 5J100

AUO’s industrial and commercial display subsidiary, AUO Display Plus (known as ADP), specialises in creating solutions to help organisations accelerate smart transformation programmes to deliver greater value. Returning to ISE for the second year, the ADP stand will highlight key innovations for the enterprise and education vertical markets. ADP’s offerings span a diverse range of display technologies, including high brightness and wide colour gamut designs, ensuring unparalleled image quality for applications such as signage and LED displays. Beyond exceptional image quality, ADP’s solutions encompass a variety of form factors, from displays in different sizes and shapes, exemplified by the innovative TARTAN Signage, to LED cabinets and displays with controllers, providing versatility in design and implementation.

What sets ADP apart is a commitment to going beyond the display itself. Integrated touch designs, combined with an integrated OS/system, and complemented by software and hardware integration capabilities, create a seamless and interactive user experience, offering flexible and comprehensive solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of both education and enterprise environments.

From advanced display panels to cutting-edge interactive solutions, AUO and ADP are at the forefront of technological innovation and the stands will highlight several ‘firsts’, including:

- AUO: European 1st: Award-winning finest pitch 1.25pp LED Dome Display for simulation entertainment / amusement parks, eg, single-seat flight simulation cockpit

- AUO: European 1st: 108” Home Cinema Set Up, the first active-matrix micro-LED display with low reflection

- ADP: new generation of Interactive Flat Panel Display platforms

- ADP: innovative solution: 135” All-in-One LED Display with innovative modular design

Explore AUO Corporation's future-forward innovations in display technology at ISE 2024 on Stand 5K200 and AUO Display Plus’ solutions on Stand 5J100. For more information and to stay updated on AUO's latest announcements, please visit https://auo.com/en-global