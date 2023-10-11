Avocor Unveils R Series Digital Signage Solution in Partnership with Rise Vision

OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-in-one offering simplifies communication, drives engagement, and keeps everyone informed and alert with dynamic content and emergency broadcast override features.

Avocor, a leading provider of collaboration solutions, and Rise Vision, a digital signage software market leader and AUO Display Plus (ADP) subsidiary, have today announced the groundbreaking R Series. The first in a line of upcoming innovative digital signage solutions, the R Series combines the power of Avocor’s industry-leading display technology with Rise Vision’s pioneering digital signage software platform.

Designed to support a variety of markets, including education, enterprise and SMB, the R Series reimagines traditional digital signage by combining a display, media player, and smart digital signage software, as well as product differentiating remote device management capabilities into one single ready to go solution. This not only resonates with IT managers and executives looking for efficiency but also aligns perfectly with market trends and customer needs that increasingly favor scalable solutions that enable remote management and maintenance of devices.

"Through the strategic partnership with Avocor, we are excited to introduce the R Series, a game-changing digital signage solution that combines Avocor's leading display technology with Rise Vision's software solution. This collaboration is a significant leap forward in simplifying communication and enhancing engagement for organizations across various industries," said Brian Loosbrock, CEO of Rise Vision.

The Avocor R Series is a comprehensive hardware and software offering that was developed to recognize and advance the market trend towards integrated solutions, allowing users to efficiently create engaging and impactful communications right out of the box. Key features of the Avocor R Series include an emergency broadcast override via Rise Vision that enables the rapid deployment of emergency alerts to enhance safety, easy-to-use customizable Rise Vision templates, tamper proof design, auto-restart after power outages, power on/off scheduling, and over-the-air firmware updates to meet the growing demands of managing multiple devices across multiple locations.

In addition, Avocor and Rise Vision will provide an optional hardware as a service subscription model to cater to diverse customer preferences and needs. This hardware as a service offering includes software and firmware updates, advanced replacements, regular display upgrades, and support within a business hour all provided by Rise Vision. This provides predictable costs, reduces capital expenditures, and saves IT teams time managing hardware.

“Together with Rise Vision, we are creating digital solutions that will transform how organizations communicate information. The R Series offers unrivalled tools and simple installation while also removing the time-consuming task of managing numerous separate systems. The R Series represents the beginning of a long roadmap of pioneering solutions under development through our dynamic and progressive partnership with ADP,” said Scott Hix, CEO of Avocor.

With the Avocor R Series, users will be able to easily and efficiently deliver campus or enterprise-wide communications to drive a positive culture, maintain a dynamic and informed audience, and fuel increased engagement.

The R Series will begin shipping in December 2023, with general availability in early Q1, 2024. The R Series will be available in a 43” size for $599, 55” for $799, or customers can opt for a hardware as a service option with programs starting at $29/month for 43” and $39/month for 55”. Find out more at www.avocor.com/products/r-series/