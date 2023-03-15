Avocor unveils FUSE remote management platform

FUSE Avocor

Remotely deploy, configure, and manage Avocor solutions at scale with FUSE, powered by Xyte.

WILSONVILLE, OREGON, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration solution companies globally, has today announced the launch of FUSE, a free, cloud-based software management platform that enables IT/AV and Facilities teams to remotely deploy, configure and manage Avocor solutions at scale, from anywhere in the world.

With FUSE, teams can dramatically improve efficiencies while reducing overheads at every stage from product configuration onwards and extending the useful life of devices.

Built on Xyte’s Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) cloud platform, FUSE enables teams to configure their device estate and organize products into spaces as they appear in the real world (location, spaces, etc..). This enables IT departments to manage the lifecycle of their Avocor devices efficiently.

Management of multiple Avocor devices is also streamlined with FUSE. Multiple Avocor products can be managed from anywhere through a single view, reducing local IT support overheads and improving efficiencies.

With FUSE, users can benefit from huge time-saving features, such as internal and escalated remote support of Avocor devices, instant firmware updates, and automated ticket creation when devices stop reporting or fall outside of customizable parameters. This means AV/IT teams can be confident that firmware and software upgrades are being installed when desired and devices are operating optimally, further futureproofing systems.

The power of FUSE doesn’t stop there, however. It also collects key data regarding usage, giving CTOs information they need to make strategic decisions around future meeting space requirements.

“FUSE has the power to revolutionize how AV/IT teams deploy, configure and manage their Avocor solutions,” says Dana Corey, SVP of Avocor. “Remote management from anywhere in the world means users can quickly view the status of their Avocor displays and ensure updates are installed when needed, and quickly respond to any issues. Not only will this save teams time and resources, but it will also ensure end users are able to enjoy the best possible experience.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Avocor and enable them and their users to better manage, support and service their devices remotely,” says Omer Brookstein, Xyte Co-Founder and CEO. “With the FUSE cloud, powered by Xyte, Avocor devices can be installed, configured, and supported more quickly and efficiently, providing Avocor users an unprecedented customer experience.”

FUSE integrates with many premiere cloud-based platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Salesforce.com, and Monday.com.

Visit fuse.avocor.com to open a free FUSE account and start managing and monitoring your Avocor devices through the cloud.

###

About Avocor

Avocor is a global leader in creating collaboration solutions that enable people to come together quickly, in-person or remotely, efficiently, and effectively. We are passionate about creating solutions that make a difference. We develop collaboration solutions and software platforms that stimulate creativity, engagement, and teamwork. Headquartered in the US with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions worldwide through an extensive and experienced partner network.

Learn more at www.avocor.com or follow news and updates from Avocor on social via LinkedIn and YouTube.