Raise The Roof: Shamrock Roofing & Construction Moved to Town

Shamrock Roofing & Construction

Shamrock Roofing and Construction is excited to announce that we are opening a location in Austin, Texas

After my heart transplant, I realize how short life is! I want to get better every day and bigger every year! We’re excited to continue to grow our presence in Texas, especially in Austin.” — Garen Armstrong

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction says, “We’re happy to beopening a new office in Austin and continue to build on the Shamrock name across the country just as we have in the Heartland.Texas is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation.”Named one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “ KC Fast 50 ” Shamrock Roofing and Constructionhas literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years, which is truly monumental, particularlyduring a pandemic. Shamrock Roofers have expanded their Midwest service locations to reach from theirheadquarters in Kansas City to St. Louis, Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha and most recently reaching to Northeast Texas in McKinney.Now, Central Texas will be able to count on Shamrock Roofing and Construction for reliable, professionalroof repair and replacement. A+ rated with the BBB, Shamrock contractors are Corning Platinum Preferred,offering free estimates and maintenance programs to both residential and commercial properties. ShamrockRoofing and Construction is prepared for action after inclement weather and on-call for new roof constructionin areas including Clinton and Austin.Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future, saying, “After my heart transplant, I realize how short life is! I want to get better every day and bigger every year! We’re excited to continue to grow our presence in Texas, especially in Austin.”About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKnown for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction hasbeen in business since 1977. Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways tomilitary families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in theCommunity” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and togive back to our new hometown.