AgileOne is back with their Supplier Awards Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne is proud to share that its annual Supplier Awards Europe are back after a hiatus! The event celebrates strategic partnerships between AgileOne and suppliers and provides inspiring discussions with industry thought leaders and a special awards ceremony celebrating the company’s top-performing suppliers across Europe. This year, the awards ceremony was held virtually to contribute to the company’s environmental efforts.
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “At AgileOne, we talk about the worker being the center of the universe. Our amazing supplier partners are critical in ensuring that worker experience is second to none, from the application process through onboarding and working the assignment. This is a huge priority for our cherished clients and for AgileOne, and I am grateful for the diligence and effort our partners invest in this. The Supplier Awards Europe allows us to showcase our suppliers who continually rise to the occasion and exceed our expectations.”
The full list of honorees at AgileOne Supplier Awards Europe 2023 is listed below:
Performance Award – Quanta Consultancy Services
Quality Award – Arcadis DPS Group
Consistency Award – Room at the Top Recruitment
Diversity Supplier – Gibbs Hybrid
Strategic Supplier – I.K. Hofmann
Mentorship Program – eTeam Workforce Solutions
About AgileOne
Go beyond cost savings, risk mitigation, and vendor management with a single consultative partner able to navigate the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future of work. With clients in over 30 countries around the globe, AgileOne brings you leading technologies and award-winning services tailored to the needs of your local market.
One World. One Workforce. One Provider: AgileOne.
