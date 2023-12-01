Cargill builds three new schools under charity programme

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HCM CITY — US agricultural company Cargill has built the 114th school under its flagship Cargill Cares programme in Việt Nam in the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang.

The Hồng Quang primary and secondary day-boarding school in Hồng Quang Commune, Lâm Bình District, has four classrooms meant to accommodate 122 students.

The poverty rate in the commune is 58.1 per cent.

The school is the first built by Cargill in Tuyên Quang Province, the 54th out of 63 cities and provinces it has donated to.

In the last three months Cargill also built two other schools: Giao Thiện Kindergarten in Thanh Hóa Province and A Lù Kindergarten in Lào Cai.

All three are in ethnicity diverse localities.

They bring it closer to its goal of building 150 schools across Việt Nam by the end of this decade, the company said in a release.

“The successful establishment of the three schools within a mere three months demonstrated our commitment to prompt and impactful initiatives,” Luân Nguyễn, Country President of Cargill in Vietnam, said.

They cost VNĐ4.7 billion (US$194,400) in all, taking its total spending in 2023 to VNĐ9 billion ($372,500).

Cargill recently received the 2023 Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards given by Nhịp Cầu Đầu Tư magazine for its sustainability initiatives.

It also recently released its second ESG report showcasing its progress to deliver positive impact on climate, land and water, and people. — VNS