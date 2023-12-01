Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 8 Scratch-Off Games

New 2nd Chance promotional drawing giving away more than $375,000 in prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for eight scratch-off games.

Friday, December 29, 2023, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #64 –$5 $150,000 Big Money with a top prize of $150,000
  • Game #79 –$2 Double Match with a top prize of $15,000
  • Game #82 — $1 Triple It with a top prize of $5,000
  • Game #94 – $20 Mega Money with a top prize of $100,000
  • Game #101 –$1 Lucky Stars with a top prize of $500
  • Game #111– $1 Festive 50s with a top prize of $50
  • Game #113– $5 Winter Green with a top prize of $100,000
  • Game #117– $1 Did I Win? with a top prize of $5,000

Players have until Thursday, March 28, 2024, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Players have until Thursday, March 28, 2024, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

