01 December 2023

58

The President of Turkmenistan takes part in the COP28 climate forum in Dubai

On December 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) on a working visit to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to speak at the climate summit, who will voice Turkmenistan’s position on the issues on the agenda.

The participation of the head of state confirms the commitment of Neutral Turkmenistan to fulfill its obligations to the world community and makes a concrete contribution to strengthening coordinated joint actions on which the future of all humanity depends.

The Global Forum will also continue its work in the format of plenary sessions.