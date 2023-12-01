Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,354 in the last 365 days.

The President of Turkmenistan takes part in the COP28 climate forum in Dubai

01 December 2023

58

The President of Turkmenistan takes part in the COP28 climate forum in Dubai

On December 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) on a working visit to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to speak at the climate summit, who will voice Turkmenistan’s position on the issues on the agenda.

The participation of the head of state confirms the commitment of Neutral Turkmenistan to fulfill its obligations to the world community and makes a concrete contribution to strengthening coordinated joint actions on which the future of all humanity depends.

The Global Forum will also continue its work in the format of plenary sessions.

You just read:

The President of Turkmenistan takes part in the COP28 climate forum in Dubai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more