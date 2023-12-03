TwoBlock AI Promises to Improve Education with AI-powered writing assessments and chatbot-based proofreading services.
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoBlock AI (CEO Cho Young-hwan), which was selected for the education/evaluation sector for the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” run by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), is a company that offers Korean writing assessment and learning services. TwoBlock AI utilizes artificial intelligence natural language processing technologies for learning the Korean language, enabling objective assessment of the level of Korean language education. The company develops AI services for learning the Korean language, including automatic text generation, automatic assessment, question generation, and grading for write-out questions. It has launched Kiwi-T, an automated proofreading service for instructors. According to the company, proofreading, which used to take hours, can now be done in five minutes with the help of AI.
AI writing assessment and proofreading services require a thorough review of their functionality and reliability to determine if they are usable in real life. In other words, various institutions and companies at home and abroad must assess the potential for effectively utilizing these services. Assessment should also be done regarding user satisfaction when the services are used in real life. It’s also essential to identify and resolve any technical issues. Since technical problems may occur during the actual use of the developed service, it is necessary to identify these problems in advance and develop solutions to improve the stability and quality of services, thereby increasing their reliability.
TwoBlock AI has developed a writing assessment AI service utilizing AI-HUB’s essay assessment database. The service provides detailed assessments covering the six elements of writing based on the CCSS and PARCC performance scale in the United States. The service has been proven to perform similarly to human raters and to produce objective and helpful assessment reports. Instructors can edit students’ work and assign grades through a user-friendly interface. The assessment results are easily accessible as a PDF with a QR code. The service has already been implemented by Soluni, a reading and writing program developed by Daekyo, where students can reportedly do at least one writing exercise per month.
According to a representative from TwoBlock AI, “Our business model provides various services covering the private education market, the overseas market for learning the Korean language, large education brands, and the public education market. We provide writing assessment and editing services for 20 students per instructor for each cram school and tutoring center, which includes 50 reports per month. We also provide paid AI assessment sheets for large education brands based on a per-case basis. In addition, we want to improve the quality of education in the public education market by offering editing services at a minimal cost so that proofreading can be incorporated into the school curriculum,” he explained.
“The development of the AI writing assessment service was driven by the need to improve the efficiency and objectivity of student writing assessments. The education industry faces many obstacles, including subjective assessments by teachers, time-consuming assessment processes, and inconsistent standards across various schools and education systems. To address these issues, we developed an AI model that leverages AI-HUB’s essay assessment database to provide standardized, detailed assessments based on the CCSS and PARCC scales. In addition, the needs of the growing education market and increasing teacher-student ratios drive the need for a scalable solution to support educators. We developed this service to provide a more reliable and efficient assessment method for the education industry in Korea and overseas and the Korean language education market for foreigners,” he added.
In 2022, TwoBlock AI started by integrating KEEwi, an AI-powered writing assessment service, into an online writing learning program. The company has also signed agreements with DMOA, an MS education partner, and Chung-Ang University’s Institute of Humanities and Contents. In 2023, the company expanded its service portfolio by launching KEEwi-T, an AI writing assessment service for instructors. KEEwi-T has entered the public education market and is used in over 40 elementary, middle, and high schools. And has received GS Grade 1 certification and an award for excellence at EdTech Korea.
The company has also received certification from InnoBiz as an innovative SME and holds monthly online AI writing contests. TwoBlock AI has been certified as an excellent ed-tech service provider by the Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education and launched a literacy chatbot, KiwiChat. According to the company, the series of achievements indicate that their services are being recognized in the ed-tech field.
“Our main business plan is to expand the scope of utilization of the AI writing assessment tool to link it with various educational courses and improve the service in line with international educational standards,” the representative said of the company’s plans.
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. TwoBlock AI was selected for NIPA’s program’s education/evaluation sector.
