With SMARTIO Edu, MoreDream aims to enhance information accessibility and productivity for the visually impaired.
EINPresswire.com/ -- MoreDream (CEO Cho Don-woo), which was selected for the education/evaluation sector for the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” run by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), develops SMARTIO solutions that can overcome the limitations of information accessibility and information productivity for the visually impaired and seeks to bridge the digital divide faced by the visually impaired, as well as to improve their quality of life and promote sustainable growth.
The company’s mission is to digitize braille learning so that the visually impaired can learn braille anytime, anywhere, by themselves, or with parents or friends, and to improve their lives by bridging the digital divide by making a wide range of digital braille content more accessible. MoreDream aims to enhance information accessibility and information productivity for the visually impaired by contributing to increasing braille literacy.
Their products convert non-digital braille education materials and 1:1 offline braille learning methods to digital and online formats, respectively, enabling ▲ self-directed learning or 1:N smart learning, ▲ access to braille education without time and place constraints, ▲ proactive learning using the education content of each student’s choice as well as interactive learning with the instructor, ▲ customized learning using multi-format content (audio, text, braille) tailored to the proficiency of each student, and ▲ learning braille with parents or friends who do not read braille by suggesting education goals and translations, thereby strengthening family ties and forming social relationships.
According to an official from MoreDream, the company “became aware of high braille illiteracy while participating in the CTS project arranged by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) from 2018 to 2021, where we supplied braille typewriters and provided necessary training for students at the Royal Academy, Jordan’s national school for the blind, to improve information accessibility and information productivity”. “Misconceptions about braille and outdated teaching methods were posing barriers to braille education, with global braille literacy not even reaching 5%. We developed the SMARTIO solution using EdTech digital technologies to overcome these hurdles and improve the quality of life for the visually impaired,” he explained.
MoreDream has participated in two overseas exhibitions (CSUN 2023, SightCity 2023), where the company showcased its SMARTIO Edu Series and identified users’ needs. Based on this, in August 2023, the company changed the hardware. It improved the cloud app-based content development and service methods of its existing product, followed by user trials with severely blind people in South Korea to verify the outcome of these changes on improving tactile ability, dot distinction, and customized digital braille education content. In addition, the firm participated in the Accessibility Expo held in Dubai in 2023, where it signed three export agreements for its digital braille education content and discussed export opportunities with potential partners for its SMARTIO Edu Solution.
MoreDream’s target markets include governments and NGOs serving blind people in major countries, schools for the blind, UN-affiliated health organizations, and organizations supporting vulnerable populations worldwide.
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. MoreDream has been selected for the education/evaluation sector.
