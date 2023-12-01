2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to kick off this Sunday

MACAU, December 1 - The 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, is set to take place on 3 December (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-race press conference today (1 December) to introduce the race details and arrange for a number of invited long-distance runners to meet the media.

12,000 participants to vie for the championship in different categories

The Macao International Marathon has reached its 42nd edition this year, and 12,000 participants from 47 countries and regions will set out from the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium at 6 a.m. (for the marathon and half-marathon categories) and at 6:15 a.m. (for the mini-marathon category) on 3 December. The marathon, half-marathon and mini-marathon courses this year all pass through the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and the Cotai Strip, whereas the marathon course continues to run through the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge.

A number of athletes from Mainland China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco and Russia have been invited to compete in the event this year, including He Jie, the men's marathon winner at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and Chinese marathon national record holder; as well as athletes from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions including Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, and Goa, India. Macao representatives Tou Weng Keong and Wu Yangyang will also be competing with other runners. Moreover, this year the Organizing Committee has once again invited Portuguese Olympic gold medalist in women's marathon, Rosa Mota, to Macao to engage in exchange with runners in Macao and encourage them in preparation for the race.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, noted in his speech that the Macao International Marathon has been eagerly supported by local and worldwide long-distance runners over the years and the event this year has once again invited outstanding marathon runners from around the world to participate. With the organizers’ concerted efforts, the Macao International Marathon will continue to stand as an iconic and appealing sporting event in Macao and promote the growth of relevant industries and the overall economy through its social benefits as a major sporting event.

Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, remarked that as one of the event's organizers this year, GEG will provide comprehensive support to this annual international sporting event and continue to launch a series of exciting extended activities that heightens the marathon’s fun and joyful atmosphere and encourages all runners and the public to participate from multi-pronged approaches, thereby demonstrating Macao’s charm of the integration of sports, tourism, culture, gastronomy and leisure to the international community, as well as contributing to the construction of Macao as a city of sports.

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, said the association attaches great importance to the organization of the race and therefore started preparations early, including staff selection and recruitment, task training, and course measurement, which have been carried out progressively as scheduled in the hope of passing on the legacy of this event onto future generations.

Activities to enhance the atmosphere of the event

To further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the joyful marathon atmosphere, the ‘2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ will be held at the Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on 2 and 3 December. Incorporating a rich variety of elements such as sports, entertainment, gourmets and culture creativity, the Carnival features photo spots, game booths, a cultural and creative sales area, street performances and a kids’ running competition. On-site lucky draws will also be available to give participants a chance to win prizes including electronic goods and hotel accommodation. The opening ceremony of the Carnival will be held at 12:00 p.m. on 2 December, and residents and tourists are welcome to join.

The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ competition will be held again this year. Participants of the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can take a photo with their creative costume during the event, upload the photo via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application and fill out the required information to join the competition. The results will be announced on 3 December after the races conclude and the awards will be presented at the same time.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the event

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the racecourse will be restricted starting 11 p.m. on 2 December (Saturday) and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. on 3 December (Sunday). During the event, the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge (between Taipa and Macao), the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao), Estrada do Istmo (Cotai Strip) and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) will be used as part of the racecourse. The public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa and use Avenida do Aeroporto and Estrada Flor De Lótus when travelling between Taipa and Coloane.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge at 8 a.m. after closure at 6 a.m.; Estrada do Istmo (Cotai Strip) at 8:05 a.m. after closure at 4:30 a.m.; Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) at 8 a.m. after closure at 4:30 a.m.; sections on the Macao Peninsula at 9:45 a.m.; the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) at 10 a.m. respectively; Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus (next to the cycling trail), Rotunda Marginal, Rotunda do Dique Oeste and Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental at 12:15 p.m.; and Rotunda da Piscina Olímpica and the rest of the racecourse will be successively opened after the races finish.

The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the on-site police officers.

Participants to collect number bib before 10 p.m. tomorrow night

Participants who have yet to collect their number bib are reminded to collect their bib and information document from M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 1 December and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on 2 December by presenting their registration receipt and identification document. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf by signing the registration receipt’s authorization slip; the authorized person is required to present their identification document, the signed registration receipt, and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations and understand the racecourse and are advised to prepare and practice for the event depending on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.