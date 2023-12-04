ExV Agency and World Law Alliance Join Forces to Illuminate Global Legal Industry

ExV Agency has partnered with the World Law Alliance for their World Business Festival in London, 2024 The ExV Agency has expanded their global footprint through collaborative partnerships with like-minded, high level organizations like the World Law Alliance. On the final day of the conference, the ExV Agency invites a select group of guests to enjoy an evening of culinary mastery at the renowned Bingham House, hosted by none other than Masterchef winner, Chef Steven Edwards. Karen L. Gamba and Frank Carlisi are the award-winning team behind the ExV Agency. ExV Agency clients, like the award-winning, Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq., who is a contributor to Forbes and CNBC, will travel from around the globe, to share their legal and business thought-leadership at the World Business Festival in London in 2024.

We are excited to partner with the ExV Agency. This union will offer even more opportunities to our global network and add new perspectives and insights to our growing list of events and programming.” — Gayatri Verma - World Law Alliance

LONDON, UK, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExV Agency, an award-winning, global PR, Visibility, and Branding Agency, proudly unveils its strategic partnership with the World Law Alliance (WLA), an integrated global event, law practice, and service delivery platform.

This groundbreaking collaboration is set to launch at the esteemed World Business Festival, taking place in London, from April 23rd to 24th, 2024, located at the Hilton Hotel at London’s Heathrow Airport. With extensive, newly renovated conference facilities, the event offers global attendees convenient access to the 2-day event.

The ExV Agency is renowned for its strategic collaborations, offering cross-industry clients unique opportunities for PR, visibility, and thought leadership on global stages. Frank Carlisi, COO of the ExV Agency, expresses excitement about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with the WLA presents an enhanced opportunity for the legal industry professionals and executives we represent to grow their PR and visibility in exciting, impactful new ways. Kick-starting our collaboration in London 2024 is just the beginning of a global collaboration that will take our partnership to Dubai, San Francisco, Singapore, and beyond.”

The World Business Festival will feature thought leaders redefining the legal industry, addressing pressing global issues, and offering innovative solutions. Speaking at the festival provides a unique platform for exposure, increased credibility, and networking opportunities with industry peers worldwide.

Karen Gamba, CEO of the ExV Agency, emphasizes the strategic significance of the WLA partnership, stating, “This collaboration is an important building block in our strategic growth at the ExV Agency. It is imperative for us to continually evolve and offer our clients new ways to connect with targeted audiences through elevated, curated experiences and through partnerships with like-minded institutions that share our core values. We are thrilled about this collaboration with the WLA and this new relationship to help attorneys and business executives seize more high-level, global speaking opportunities. We were privileged to be a part of the conference in Dubai in 2023, and know that this next event in London will continue to exceed expectations.”

Topics at the World Business Festival in London, 2024 will include:

• International Blockchain and FinTech Meet

• World Intellectual Property Congress

• Global Corporate Counsel Summit

• International Arbitration and Mediation Forum

• International Tax Conference

• Global Immigration Law Forum

• Global Legal Tech Fest

Through ExV’s partnership with the WLA, a hand-selected group of guests will be offered the opportunity to enjoy an unparalleled experience. Guests will have access to a curated and exclusive package that will include a white-glove experience, featuring a coveted speaking opportunity at the prestigious World Business Festival in London in 2024 with full access to the 2-day conference sessions, networking, and captivating events.

On the final day of the conference, April 24th, guests will enjoy an evening of culinary mastery at the renowned Bingham House, hosted by none other than Masterchef winner, Chef Steven Edwards. Nestled on the banks of the Thames River, this exclusive dinner promises to be a celebration of global excellence, bringing together a handpicked assembly of international legal and business luminaries, attorneys, and top-tier executives.

This curated dinner event offers an unparalleled opportunity for networking with industry luminaries, engaging with legal and business media, and commemorating the success of the World Business Festival conference. The menu will be curated by Chef Steven Edwards, who promises an evening of playful modern interpretations of British classics.

The meticulously curated evening transcends a traditional dinner. It is a symposium of thought leadership and connection, bringing together top-tier executives, distinguished attorneys, and influential media. The event is designed to foster insightful dialogues, establish new alliances, and illuminate the dynamic impact of global legal and business media.

Gayatri Verma of the World Law Alliance shares her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with the ExV Agency. We believe this union will offer even more opportunities to our global network of attorneys and executives and add insightful new perspectives and insights to our growing list of events and programming.”

For information on sponsorship opportunities with the ExV Agency and WLA, including access to the exclusive Bingham Riverhouse dinner and speaking and networking opportunities at the 2-day World Business Festival in London, please visit: http://www.globalmediaspotlight.com.

About ExV Agency: The ExV Agency is a global PR, Visibility, and Branding Agency with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Atlanta. Through strategic collaborations, ExV serves cross-industry clients by providing unique and high-level speaking, sponsorship, and visibility opportunities to elevate their reach, thought-leadership, and authority.

About World Law Alliance: The World Law Alliance (WLA) is an integrated global law practice and service delivery platform, serving excellence through the collaborative innovation of its members around the world. WLA is committed to providing a platform for legal professionals to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a rapidly evolving global legal landscape.

Contact information:

The ExV Agency

info@exv-agency.com

+1 (917) 970-1990

www.exv-agency.com

