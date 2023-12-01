Etech Global Services Set to Revolutionize Contact Centers at CCW Austin 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, the distinguished recipient of the BPO of The Year award and a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce its active participation in the upcoming CCW Austin 2024 event, where the company will be presenting an insightful workshop and showcasing its cutting-edge solution at Booth #916.
Workshop Details:
Enhancing Contact Center Quality with Speech-to-Text Analytics
Date & Time: Tuesday, January 23 | 9:00-10:30 AM CT
Etech's workshop is set to explore the transformative power of AI-driven Speech Analytics in revolutionizing contact centers using real examples and use cases. Attendees will delve into the possibilities of unlocking a 360-degree view of the customer journey and utilizing these insights to elevate customer satisfaction and empower agents.
Key Takeaways:
• Pinpoint Experience Gaps: Analyze calls to identify needs, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
• Data-Driven Coaching: Provide agents with focused guidance to enhance skills and performance.
• Scale Agile Operations: Cloud-based speech analytics support flexible, remote contact centers.
• Get Proactive: Continuously improve and exceed customer expectations through data-based action.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live Q&A session with industry experts in the Contact Center, Data, and BPO domains.
Etech Global Services President & CEO Matt Rocco highlighted, “CCW Austin 2024 is the perfect platform for Etech Global Services to showcase how our AI-powered speech analytics solution is reshaping the future of contact centers. We believe in turning insights into action, and our technology is not just transforming customer interactions; it's revolutionizing the way businesses connect, understand, and exceed customer expectations. At our Booth #916 we will be demonstrating the power of Etech's solutions in catalyzing a new era of exceptional customer engagement."
Jim Iyoob, the Chief Customer Officer of Etech Global Services added, "Speech analytics is a game-changer in the contact center landscape. It not only provides valuable insights but also empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions. We look forward to sharing our expertise at CCW Austin 2024.”
Etech Booth: #916
At the booth, the Etech Global Services team will be showcasing their award-winning, innovative Quality Monitoring and Agent Performance Management solution QEval and engaging with industry professionals to discuss the latest trends in customer engagement.
About QEval:
In the realm of cutting-edge quality monitoring and evaluation solutions, QEval stands out as a game-changer. QEval offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the quality and efficiency of contact center operations. From real-time monitoring and evaluation to robust analytics, QEval Pro empowers organizations to optimize agent performance with data-driven coaching, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately deliver an exceptional customer experience.
Key features of QEval Pro include customizable dashboards, evaluation forms, trend analysis, and actionable reporting, allowing businesses to tailor their quality monitoring processes to specific needs. The platform's user-friendly interface, easy integration and advanced capabilities make it a valuable asset for contact centers striving for excellence in customer interactions.
To delve into the transformative capabilities of QEval and discover how it can revolutionize your customer service strategies, visit their website at https://www.qevalpro.com/.
Exclusive Discount
Etech is offering a special 20% discount on event passes. Simply use the code ETECH_CCW during the registration process to take advantage of this limited-time offer.
About Etech Global Services:
Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, leveraging innovative technologies to enhance contact center operations and elevate customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Etech empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of customer engagement.
Veronica Chimney
