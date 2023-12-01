Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Awarded “Top Traveler Experience 2023 Denarau Island”

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island, proudly announces that it has been named the winner of the prestigious Top Traveler Experience Award 2023 in the 5-star studded resort destination of Denarau Island by Expedia, one of the world’s leading online travel agency sites.

This significant recognition places Radisson Blu Resort Fiji at the forefront of hospitality excellence in Fiji, standing out among the top properties in the region. The award is a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and outstanding guest experience.

Outshining competitors on Denarau Island, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji emerged as the top choice for travellers seeking an unparalleled resort experience. The recognition is based on genuine reviews submitted by guests on Expedia, reflecting the resort’s total dedication in providing outstanding service and creating an environment where guests feel truly at home and have memorable moments.

The Top Traveler Experience Award reflects the success of Radisson Blu Resort Fiji in consistently delivering on its brand philosophy, “Yes I Can!”. This philosophy serves as the guiding principle for the resort’s service pillars, emphasizing a proactive and positive approach to guest satisfaction. The award recognises the commitment of the resort’s staff to go above and beyond, creating an environment for the guests where every moment matters.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive the Top Resort Experience Award from Expedia. This recognition reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional

experience for our guests,” said Charles Homsy, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji extends its gratitude to Expedia and, most importantly, to its guests, whose

genuine reviews have played a crucial role in securing this prestigious award. The resort looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and providing unparalleled hospitality to all its guests.