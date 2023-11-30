Submit Release
Ten People Arrested in Retail Theft Operation in the First District

 

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce that ten people have been arrested in a Retail Theft Operation that was conducted on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at multiple retail locations within the First District.

 

1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast: CCN 23194494

  • A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II.
  • 20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II and Possession of a BB Gun on Public Space.
  • 25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett, of Northeast, was arrested for Theft II.
  • 30-year-old Antonio Smith, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II and Failure to Appear.
  • 18-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.

 

100 block of 4th Street, Southwest: CCN 23194514

  • 24-year-old DeAngelo Epps, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.
  • 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • 53-year-old Lonnie Wiggins, of no fixed address, was arrested for Theft II.
  • 22-year-old Najeem Sile, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.

 

Unit block of I Street, Southeast: CCN 23194627

  • 27-year-old Marvin Davis, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.

 

This operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.

