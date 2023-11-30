Ten People Arrested in Retail Theft Operation in the First District

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce that ten people have been arrested in a Retail Theft Operation that was conducted on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at multiple retail locations within the First District.

1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast: CCN 23194494

A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II.

20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian , of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II and Possession of a BB Gun on Public Space.

25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett , of Northeast, was arrested for Theft II.

30-year-old Antonio Smith , of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II and Failure to Appear.