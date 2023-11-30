Ten People Arrested in Retail Theft Operation in the First District
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce that ten people have been arrested in a Retail Theft Operation that was conducted on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at multiple retail locations within the First District.
1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast: CCN 23194494
- A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II.
- 20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II and Possession of a BB Gun on Public Space.
- 25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett, of Northeast, was arrested for Theft II.
- 30-year-old Antonio Smith, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II and Failure to Appear.
- 18-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.
100 block of 4th Street, Southwest: CCN 23194514
- 24-year-old DeAngelo Epps, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.
- 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins, of Northwest, was arrested for Theft II and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- 53-year-old Lonnie Wiggins, of no fixed address, was arrested for Theft II.
- 22-year-old Najeem Sile, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.
Unit block of I Street, Southeast: CCN 23194627
- 27-year-old Marvin Davis, of Southeast, was arrested for Theft II.
This operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.