PageProof Desktop app launches on Mac App Store
PageProof, the game-changing online proofing software for designers and marketers reviewing and approving creative work, is now available on the Mac App Store.
The Mac has always had a special place in our hearts, so we are thrilled to offer the PageProof Desktop app as a solution for creative workflows to millions of users across the Apple ecosystem.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced the release of the PageProof Desktop app on the Mac App Store.
— Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof
Designers and marketers can now access the same world-class proofing solution for all their file formats, including powerful review tools and automated approval routing, through the convenience of a Mac app.
“PageProof works wherever you do,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof. “Therefore, the launch of our PageProof Desktop app for the Mac App Store reflects our commitment to making the experience seamless and convenient for Mac users.”
The new PageProof Desktop app on the Mac App Store, means Mac users now have one-click access to the powerful platform that makes the review and approval of creative work ingeniously simple. A full-featured PageProof experience, right there in the Mac dock.
The PageProof Desktop app has feature parity with PageProof’s web app. Benefits that PageProof online proofing can bring to the creative approval workflow include:
• Broadest creative file support. Files of any kind – Adobe Creative Cloud, websites, web banners, emails, videos, packaging designs, and more.
• Smart reviewing tools. Various red pens for markup, ruler, gridlines, font and color checks, and ColorSep® to preview color plates. It is even possible to add checklists to guide reviewers. Compare mode to spot differences between versions. An automated barcode scanner to check QR codes and barcodes.
• There are no limits to collaboration. PageProof welcomes both internal and external stakeholders. There are no limits on users, a choice of multiple languages, and automated workflows ensure approvals are on autopilot.
• PageProof integrates with all preferred tools – including design, project management, and communication tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva, Slack, MS Teams, monday.com, Asana, Airtable, ClickUp, Trello, and more… Users can enjoy the added benefits of PageProof’s powerful online proofing without leaving these tools.
To learn more about how PageProof’s Desktop app can boost workflow efficiency and save valuable time, visit https://blog.pageproof.com/the-10-best-mac-apps-for-designers-and-marketers/
About PageProof
PageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all preferred design, communication, and project management tools.
Learn more at pageproof.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Julia Schonrock
PageProof
+64 21 415 643
