Attorney General Jackley Announces Two Men Sentenced in Connection to Fatal Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that two men have been sentenced to prison after earlier pleading guilty for their actions connected to a 2021 fatal shooting that occurred at a Sioux Falls restaurant.

Isaac Mohammed Wali, 22, of Sioux Falls was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison, with 17 years suspended, after pleading guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., 30, of Sioux Falls was sentenced Tuesday to a suspended sentence of 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm while having a felony drug conviction. The two men were convicted and sentenced after agreeing to plea bargains.

Both were charged in the November, 2021 fatal shooting at Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Garang Hakim Aluong of Sioux Falls. Another person was injured.

“These sentencings hopefully bring some comfort to the one person who was injured and the two families involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who brought these defendants to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Prosecution was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

