Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage A National Monument to Sustainability

Beurs van Berlage

Certified by Green Globe for the second year, Beurs van Berlage has pledged its support for the global goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

At the Beurs van Berlage we want to make an impact in various ways. Impact with our monumental location, with events that take place there, impact on the social front and as an attractive employer.” — Willemijn de Vet, Senior Marketing Manager