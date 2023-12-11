Eyja Guldsmeden Challenges Traditional Hotel Services
Eyja Guldsmeden is an eco-conscious, boutique hotel enhanced by an eclectic design sensibility
When you add sustainability to the picture there is a need for completely different routines”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First certified by Green Globe in 2018, Eyja Guldsmeden has once again asserted its sustainability credentials with recertification in 2023. Owned and managed by Reykjavik couple Linda Jóhannsdóttir and Ellert Finnbogason, Eyja Guldsmeden is an eco-conscious, boutique hotel enhanced by an eclectic design sensibility. And as a family owned and run business, there is a great emphasis on high quality service.
— Linda Jóhannsdóttir
Entering the hotel lobby, guests immediately understand Eyja Guldsmeden’s successful marriage of service, style and sustainability. Exampling this stance is the vintage chesterfield sofa suite taking pride of place and ageing gracefully with no intention of being ousted by the latest fast-furniture fashion.
Linda says, “We choose to decorate outside of trends, as we do not want to replace usable furniture but use the furniture until it's worn out – and if you are trendy, you are also suddenly untrendy and must redesign. Therefore, natural materials are also prioritized as they age with grace and can bear a little wear and tear.”
Eyja Guldsmedens’ thoughtfulness with food and beverage embraces guests’ needs with those of the local community and the planet. The hotel has reduced the number of suppliers to only a few local businesses, thereby reducing the number and frequency of deliveries, and ultimately saving CO2. In terms of food waste from the kitchen and guest meals, the hotel has contracted local company, Íslenska Gámafélagið, who transforms it into biofuel.
This underlining attitude to hospitality winds through the property upsetting hotelier orthodoxy and delivering a gracious gestalt in sync with today’s traveler. Further exemplifying this pursuit of sustainability is the hotel’s approach to housekeeping.
To maximize speed and reduce labor, traditional hotels have a strict housekeeping routine, that is repeated in the servicing of every guest room. This protocol, however, often works against sustainable practices.
Linda explains, “When you add sustainability to the picture there is a need for completely different routines. After all, we’ve all probably had the hotel experience of having one's towels changed, despite hanging them up for re-use, and it is just demotivating and annoying to the guests.
“Therefore, how we do it is we start by entering each room with fresh eyes to gather an impression – what needs to be done here and what doesn´t. This applies, for instance, to the garbage bin, which is lined with a green biodegradable and compostable bag.
“We check out the contents and assess whether to replace the whole bag or whether to just lift out the items. Items from the bag are then assessed: pens/pencils can be used in reception and back office, magazines and books are brought to common areas for use by other guests, plastic bags from shopping are folded and assembled in a basket for the guests who need a bag. All garbage is sorted according to glass / cardboard / plastic / metal / paper / batteries etc. So, all in all, we have a group of colleagues who show a great deal of thoughtfulness in their daily work!”
Located in Reykjavik, Eyja Guldsmeden is in easy walking distance to all the attractions of downtown and enjoys views across to Mount Esjan. Along with its sustainable practices, family orientated management and chic styling, the hotel continues to be at the forefront of Iceland’s responsible tourism and holds claim to being the country’s only Green Globe certified hotel.
For more information:
Sara Lind
Eyja Guldsmeden
Brautarholt 10-14, 105
Reykjavik, Iceland
saralind@guldsmedenhotels.com
www.GULDSMEDENHOTELS.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
