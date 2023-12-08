France à la Carte Brings Deep Travel to Occitanie
We are honoured that France à la Carte has been awarded Green Globe certification for its commitment to providing sustainable and unparalleled travel experiences”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 15 years, France à la Carte has offered some of France’s most sustainable travel encounters via its national collection of suppliers, who all embrace the same philosophy, and welcome privately guided tours dedicated to slow-tourism
— France à la Carte CEO Dylan Butler
In recognition of their commitment and promotion of sustainability, Green Globe has awarded France à la Carte its inaugural certification, based on compliance to Green Globe’s International Standard for Travel and Tourism and completion of an independent, onsite audit.
France à la Carte CEO Dylan Butler says, “We are honoured that France à la Carte has been awarded Green Globe certification for its commitment to providing sustainable and unparalleled travel experiences.”
France à la Carte is very much aware that travelling and tourism can have a negative impact on many levels, notably environmental and cultural impoverishment. Their goal is to ensure ways of discovering a country that maintain a healthy balance with travelers’ social, economic and environmental impact.
In France à la Carte’s home region of Occitanie, the company has developed Deep Travel, to enhance their region with visitor experiences that bring a positive impact, by connecting to local culture, craft, and community.
CEO Dylan Butler explains, “Our Deep Travel philosophy is all about fostering meaningful connections between travellers and local suppliers, and we believe that this personalized approach, working on a small scale, is what makes our experiences truly unforgettable.
“We focus on the human side of traveling, offering our travellers the most unique tailor-made experiences. In the near future, we very much look forward to rolling out our Deep Travel tours across France, added CEO Butler.
To actively promote these Deep Travel experiences, the company has teamed up with video-makers from Toulouse, to shoot videos highlighting local artisans and their work. These short vignettes introduce winegrowers, sailboat captains, bakers, mule drivers, dyers, and more; all highlighting the miscellany of the Occitane region and the quality of the welcome offered to visitors. The videos can be found on their Instagram Stories and People page
France à la Carte also maintains a robust approach to the ethics and fundamentals of sustainable tourism, through its active membership to Acteurs du Tourisme Durable (ATD). The association provides webinars and training sessions to improve understanding of the benefits and application of sustainable tourism. Through the creation of synergies and the development of good practices, ATD is renowned as the first national B-to-B network to move the whole sector towards sustainable tourism development.
