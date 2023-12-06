Hidden Hotel Reveals its Eco-Responsible Secrets
Recently re-certified by Green Globe, this luxury 4-star establishment is proud to promote its eco-responsible credentials.
Hidden Hotel is committed to sustainability and undergoes an independent, onsite inspection every 2 years. This is the highest level of compliance for hotels to guarantee their sustainability.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In downtown Paris, Hidden Hotel is distinguished by the large, solid wood door that greets guests on arrival. This entrance sets the tone for sustainability, with the hotel bringing together a clever mix of pure and natural materials, including stone, wood, linen, leather and slate. Recently re-certified by Green Globe, this luxury 4-star establishment is proud to promote its eco-responsible credentials.
— Hidden Hotel General Manager, Alinde Duteil
Hidden Hotel General Manager, Alinde Duteil says, “Hidden Hotel is very committed to sustainability and has partnered with Green Globe. Our hotel undergoes an onsite inspection by an independent external auditor every two years, and in intervening years a review is conducted to ensure we are on track. This is the highest level of compliance that hotels can undergo to guarantee their sustainability.”
Hidden Hotel is constantly looking for sustainable solutions for all the challenges they face, whether it’s the hotel’s interior design, purchasing of goods and services or waste management.
First and foremost is the removal of plastic and reduction of unwanted packaging and paper. Water fountains are available to minimize glass bottles and avoid plastic ones. The hotel prefers products sourced in bulk or in large packaging. Guests are offered electronic invoices instead of paper. And the LoungeUp app allows access to the Hidden Bar menu, as well as host of other services.
Water and Energy management is another key factor for sustainable management. The entire hotel team is tuned to saving water and all faucets and shower are equipped with water savers. Low consumption LED light bulbs are used throughout, and in common areas candles create a relaxed atmosphere. Motion sensors in corridors and other public areas vigilantly cut down on wasteful electricity consumption.
Guest rooms have natural ‘Coco-Mat’ bedding and to avoid unnecessary linen laundering, Hidden Hotel offer guests staying more than 3 days, 2 free cocktails if they choose to use the same sheet set. Minibars have been removed from rooms to save energy and encourage socializing at the hotel or the nearby Parisian bars and cafés.
Recycling and reuse are key management policies. Napkins and toilet paper are made from recycled and eco-labeled material. Leftover soap, coffee grounds & wine corks are all given a second life, and all waste is sorted into: packaging, glass, organic & residual waste.
Hidden Hotel also offers some unique services, including the loan of wooden bicycles or rental of electric scooters for trips around Paris.
