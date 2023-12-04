Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay Resort Acknowledged For Outstanding Sustainable Tourism Efforts By Green Globe
Dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint, Royalton Blue Waters has developed initiatives, showcasing a steadfast commitment to sustainability.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, has proudly received the prestigious Green Globe certification, underscoring the resort's paramount commitment to environmental stewardship and its dedication to setting a new industry standard for sustainable and responsible tourism. This milestone serves as a resounding endorsement of the all-inclusive resort's continuous efforts to pave the way for a more sustainable and eco-conscious future, all while demonstrating its dedication to ongoing improvement.
Dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint, Royalton Blue Waters has diligently developed initiatives, showcasing a steadfast commitment to sustainability. The resort's relentless pursuit of these goals has been recognized through the successful completion of the Green Globe Sustainability Standard evaluation criteria, leading to the renewal of their certification for the year 2023.
Beach Cleaning
Royalton Blue Waters actively engages in monthly beach cleanup activities adjacent to the property. These efforts not only help maintain the pristine beauty of Jamaica's beaches but also serve as a vital awareness-building exercise for staff, suppliers, visitors, and guests. On average, these cleanups remove 15 to 40 kg of inorganic waste, including plastics, cans, paper, wrappers, cigarette butts, and more. These efforts have prompted targeted campaigns encouraging the resort's suppliers to participate in preserving natural resources.
Recycling
Managing waste efficiently is a daily practice, encompassing both organic and inorganic materials. The resort adheres to local and national regulations to ensure proper waste management. This includes strategically placed Green Points for waste separation in easily accessible areas for each department. Through ongoing training sessions, the resort promotes awareness and understanding of effective waste management practices.
Environmental awareness campaigns
Royalton Blue Waters has provided sustainability training and launched environmental awareness campaigns to its staff at all levels.
The Green Globe certification is a global benchmark for sustainable tourism, recognizing organizations committed to environmental management, customer satisfaction, community development, and natural resource conservation. By achieving this certification, Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort is not only setting a new industry standard but also providing guests with an assurance that their stay supports both a luxurious experience and the preservation of the environment.
Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Blue Diamond Resorts
Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.
To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com
