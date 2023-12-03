America's Boating Channel Features INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS on Smart TV

INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS The Corps Foundation America's Boating Channel Tune-In for INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS bit.ly/TCFonTV

Viewers Can Now Watch the CORPS FOUNDATION Videos Anytime at bit.ly/TCFonTV

We’re pleased to team with America’s Boating Channel to promote boating and water safety this week and every week. Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign videos now can be viewed at bit.ly/TCFonTV.” — Rachel Garren

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW from the Corps Foundation on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

Everyone who owns or would like to own an inflatable life jacket needs to watch INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW to learn about proper care and maintenance to help ensure theirs will work when needed. The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from December 3 through December 9.

INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW is presented by the Corps Foundation (CF) as part of the Season Two video series, which includes seven other boating and water safety titles. CF’s entire video library is now available at bit.ly/TCFonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan and the Corps Foundation’s Special Programs Director, Rachel Garren.

“With a runtime of just nine minutes, INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW offers viewers a wealth of information on choosing and caring for what can become a boater’s most comfortable life-saving device while on-the-water,” said Kathy Strachan, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV.

The Corps Foundation’s Special Programs Director Rachel Garren added, “We’re pleased to team with America’s Boating Channel to promote boating and water safety this week and every week. Four seasons of videos from the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign can now be viewed anytime at bit.ly/TCFonTV."

The CF’s video collections include such titles as CLOSE CALLS; FAMILY TRADITIONS; SAFETY LOOKS GOOD ON EVERYONE; PROTECT YOURSELF ALL WAYS; and many others. Season Two includes SWIM CHALLENGE; CARBON MONOXIDE: THE SILENT KILLER; RETRIEVAL DONE RIGHT: KNOT WRONG; PREPARATION: IT’S WHAT SEPARATES THE MEN FROM THE BOYS;and BLINK OF AN EYE.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About The Corps Foundation

The Corps Foundation (CF) is a nonprofit educational foundation incorporated in 2006 to support lakes and waterways managed by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) throughout the nation. The CF operates in a cooperative relationship with USACE to foster contributions and partnerships that support environmental and recreation projects at USACE operated lakes and waterways. The CF engages the support of members, contributors, businesses, community, and Friends’ organizations to collaborate with USACE in providing vital services to the public. The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign is promoted by USACE in cooperation with the CF and supported by a CF grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

CorpsFoundation.org

Media Contacts

Rachel Garren

The Corps Foundation

+1 618-301-0508

RachelGarren22@gmail.com

INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW