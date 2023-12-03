National IT Industry Promotion Agency Promotes its '2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors'
- To accelerate the spread of contact-free services in business, household consumption, education, evaluation, wellness, and health sectors in the endemic era.SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), led by Director Seong-wook Heo, has announced its pursuit of the '2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors.'
This initiative aims to accelerate the provision of non-face-to-face services in various aspects of citizens' lives, including businesses, daily consumption, education and assessment, and wellness and health. Started in 2021, this project focuses on investing in priority sectors crucial for non-face-to-face transformation amid the post-pandemic era, where digital economy acceleration is imminent across economic and social domains.
Since last year, aligning with the government's 'Digital Strategy for Korea,' the agency has concentrated on supporting service enhancement and international expansion for digital companies in the non-face-to-face service sector. They successfully validated 17 non-face-to-face services, aiming to realize a more inclusive digital society and ensure safer and more comfortable living conditions.
In its third year, the significant change in this project is extending beyond the validation of non-face-to-face services. It now includes support for businesses that completed validation last year, establishing growth and a circular ecosystem in the domestic non-face-to-face industry.
Among the enterprises selected for business support from the validated companies in 2022, seven were chosen this year, including iPixel, UFIT, Inventis, Damin Robot, JCF Technology, SM Planet, and Insighter.
One notable company is 'iPixel,' which provides a digital healthcare platform for medical rehabilitation exercises based on artificial intelligence. It innovatively coaches patients who need daily medical rehabilitation, offering home training using AI, thus streamlining coaching processes and transforming the data for medical professionals' prescriptions.
iPixel collaborates on a hospital-cooperation project with Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Gangnam Severance Hospital. They are deriving results from LG Electronics' innovative platform and marketing collaboration. Expanding AI digital healthcare services based on over 1,500 AI exercise metadata and a standardized database is part of their current efforts.
This year's focus for new validation in services revolved around sectors intimately connected to citizens' lives, such as business, daily consumption, education and assessment, and wellness and health, addressing the demands of the endemic era.
Business sectors featured companies like Shopl & Company, I-ON Communications, JPENC, and J-Solution, while daily consumption sectors highlighted Multics, Video Monster, CN.AI, FNS Holdings, and Folletto Robotics. Education and assessment sectors included MoreDream, On the Live, Tae Sung S&E, Two Block AI, and wellness and health sectors encompassed DolbomDream, MindForge, Bionutrion, Arom Information Technology, Foundationstem, totaling 18 selected companies.
These enterprises received structured support for technology commercialization, creating a comprehensive support system encompassing the entire cycle from validation models to the pre-commercialization stage. This support aims to address obstacles encountered during the productization of non-face-to-face services, including client validation, technological issues, and commercialization problems, aiding investment attraction, networking, global marketing for companies seeking international presence, and providing diverse incentives for outstanding projects.
Key enterprises validated this year include J-Solution in the business sector, Multics in daily consumption, Tae Sung S&E in education and assessment, and DolbomDream in wellness and health.
J-Solution propelled a mobile-based all-in-one access control service targeting companies requiring automation and enhanced work efficiency based on LG Electronic’s security checkpoint platform.
Multics offered kiosk services to provide lifestyle information to socially disadvantaged individuals, focusing on accessibility during the digital transition phase. This year, it demonstrated advanced accommodation technologies for disabled people at the Daedeok-gu General Welfare Center for the disabled, including a sign language translation service and assisted facility guide.
Meanwhile, Tae Sung S&E concentrated on its non-face-to-face online SW practical education service platform, VirtualClass, aiming to enable bidirectional class experiences through a cloud-based SW functional environment accessible via internet browsers. It conducted the platform trials on students at Kyung Hee University, Neopia, and Globepoint.
DolbomDream is a company dedicated to developing products and services that address negative human emotions. They created an air-inflated vest as part of mental healthcare products, aiding in resolving feelings of tension, anxiety, and fear. They further developed and marketed an intelligent vest collecting biometric information and monitoring wearers' emotional states and stress.
Global research institutions forecast continual expansion in this field, given the recent trend of increased demand for non-face-to-face software introduction due to the proliferation of remote work even after the endemic phase.
An official from NIPA expressed intentions to integrate and manage this year's concluded projects and expand the participating agencies for the 2024 project. The goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem in conjunction with the advancement of the industry in this domain.
Davis Kim
AVING News
+82 2-856-3276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube