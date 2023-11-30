Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Dec. 1, 2023

MARYLAND, November 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Committees will review special appropriations to support the Respite Center for Arriving Migrants Grant Program and food security initiatives

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO), Public Safety (PS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Friday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. to discuss a more than $2.2 million special appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security's (OEMHS) Respite Center for Arriving Migrants Grant Program.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The joint GO and HHS Committee will meet at 12 p.m. to discuss a more than $11 million special appropriation for food security initiatives.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Special Appropriation #24-39, OEMHS, Respite Center for Arriving Migrants Grant Program, $2,261,663

Review: The joint GO, PS and HHS Committee will discuss a more than $2.2 million special appropriation for the OEMHS Respite Center for Arriving Migrants Grant Program. The appropriation is needed to support services offered by SAMU First Response, which is a nonprofit organization providing immediate humanitarian relief. The funding supports the County's efforts to assist with the short-term needs of migrants through non-profits and community organizations.

This special appropriation will allow SAMU First Response to continue to provide respite services, including emergency shelter, food and transportation services for migrants arriving to Montgomery County. The organization's current funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Food and Shelter Program will end on Dec. 31, 2023.

Special Appropriation #24-37 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of Food Systems Resilience and Department of Health and Human Services Food Security Initiative, $11,060,000 and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Fiscal Year 2024 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Capital Area Food Bank, Inc.

Review: The joint GO and HHS Committee will meet to discuss a more than $11 million special appropriation for food security initiatives. The appropriation provides $6.5 million for the Capital Area Food Bank, Inc. contract to support 51 food assistance providers to source shelf-stable food and pre-packed produce boxes for distribution in Montgomery County. An additional $90,000 for the Department of Health and Human Services will support contract staffing to act as a trainer and point of contact for Montgomery County Public Schools and Parent Community Coordinators. More than $4.4 million in additional funding for the Office of Food Security Resilience will support implementation of the strategies identified in the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger.

