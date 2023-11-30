MPD Officers Save Man’s Life After Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were awarded lifesaving medals for quickly providing medical care to a shooting victim.

On May 20, 2023, at approximately 12:53 p.m., First District Officers Mustafa Ak and Don Marshall responded to the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man with multiple gunshot wound injuries. Officer Ak applied a chest seal from his Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Kit and treated the other injuries. DC Fire and EMS arrived soon after and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries were critical and life-threatening, but due to the officers’ quick action to provide life-saving care, the victim survived.

“Today, a man is alive thanks to the heroic actions of Officers Ak and Marshall,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “We are grateful for their continued commitment to our community.”

On Monday, November 27, 2023, Officers Ak and Marshall were awarded the Lifesaving Medal for their dedication to duty.