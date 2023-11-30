MPD Officers Awarded After Apprehending Serial Robber

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for their quick apprehension of a serial robber who was armed with a handgun.

On October 24, 2023, the suspect committed a string of armed robbery incidents in the 300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest, the 1300 block of Quincy Street, Northwest, and the 1500 block of Meridian Place, Northwest. In all three instances, the suspect brandished a firearm and robbed the victims of their possessions.

MPD Falcon, under the command of Sergeant Daniel Thau, took to the skies and quickly spotted the suspect’s fleeing vehicle. Falcon continued to track the vehicle until it crashed at 14th Street and Otis Street, Northwest, and the suspect bailed out.

Sergeant Thau spotted the suspect hiding in the fenced-in yard of an abandoned residence nearby. Officer Kahri Arrington, displaying remarkable courage, scaled the fence and approached the suspect alone. The suspect refused to comply with Officer Arrington’s directives, but Officer Arrington was able to single-handedly take the suspect into custody. A loaded Glock 27 was recovered from the suspect’s waistband.

Detective James Love, Detective Qiao Zhang, Detective Peter Chaconas, Detective Jose Mendoza, and Detective Christopher Glascock then worked together to follow up with the victims, conduct a comprehensive canvass, and recover several pivotal video pieces of evidence. Their thorough and adept documentation led to the suspect being charged with multiple robberies and weapons offenses.

“When confronted with an armed suspect who committed three violent offenses in under an hour, our members reacted quickly to protect the community,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Our patrol officers, detectives, and Special Operations Division displayed excellent teamwork and communication that led to this apprehension, and I’m pleased to recognize them for it.”

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Sergeant Thau, Officer Arrington, Detective James Love, Detective Qiao Zhang, Detective Peter Chaconas, Detective Jose Mendoza, and Detective Christopher Glascock were awarded the Achievement Medal for their dedication to duty.