Man Arrested in Multiple Robberies in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a man has been arrested and an additional suspect is being sought in connection to robberies that occurred in the Fifth District.

Armed Robbery (Gun)

In each one of the below offenses the suspects approached the victim(s) at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at approximately 11:50 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23180302

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm in the 2800 block of 6th Street, Northeast CCN: 23180594

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 10:01 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23180616

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 8:12 pm in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN 23183315

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN:23184492

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 6:57 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23185453

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 12:38 pm in the 3000 block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast CCN 23189126

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 9:22 pm in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 23189852

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 11:05 pm in the 3100 block of 8th Street, Northeast CCN: 23191854

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at approximately 2:45 pm in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23194150

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm in the 2900 block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast CCN: 23194149

Robbery (Force and Violence)

In each of the below offenses the suspects approached the victim(s) at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim(s) and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene.

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm in the 3000 block of 8th Street, Northeast CCN: 23162798

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am in the 7005 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23169856

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm at the intersection of Jackson Street and 8th Streets, Northeast CCN: 23170815

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 12:55 am in the 700 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast CCN: 23171530

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, at approximately 2:14 pm in the 3600 block of 12th Street, Northeast CCN: 23172418

On Friday, October 20, 2023, at approximately 1:04 am in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 23172740

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast CCN: 23173912

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 18-year-old Jalique Wiseman, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.