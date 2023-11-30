Man Arrested for Multiple Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force have arrested a man for four carjackings and one unlawful entry of a motor vehicle that occurred in September, October, and November in the District.

Armed Carjacking : Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 4:23 p.m., at the intersection of Kalorama Road and Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN 23159569.

Armed Carjacking : Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 7:42 p.m., at the intersection of I Street and 18th Street, Northeast. CCN 23159711.

Unarmed Carjacking : Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN 23159859.

Armed Carjacking : Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 9:46 p.m., in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN 23177722.

Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 11:27 a.m., in the 1200 block of Gallatin Street, Northeast. CCN 23194607.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 32-year-old Ricardo Tylib Washington, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. He was additionally charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest.

