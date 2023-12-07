City of Brookings, SD, to Build Online Budget Book with OpenGov
The new platform will help engage departments more effectively in the budget process, allowing them to gain strategic insights.SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate the need for budgeting with Excel and increase departmental engagement, the City of Brookings, SD, was looking for a comprehensive solution to revolutionize its budget management. Identifying OpenGov as the ideal partner, the City embraced the platform for its innovative, user-friendly approach to budgeting and planning.
Located an hour from Sioux Falls, the City of Brookings is a vibrant, bustling small community. In its search for improvement, the City wanted a system that could create a better budget book while reducing the need for time-consuming manual processes. The City also wanted a solution that could offer strategic insight into the budgeting process while enhancing internal and external transparency. After an exhaustive search OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, with its modernized approach and enhanced capital planning capabilities, stood out as the top choice.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Brookings will soon have the tools to realize a transformation in how it approaches budgeting. The new platform will help engage departments more effectively in the budget process, allowing them to gain strategic insights. Additionally, the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning is expected to modernize Brookings' budget book, catering to the needs of a growing community and providing improved transparency.
The City of Brookings joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
