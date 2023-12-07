City of Beaumont, TX, Transform Budgeting Process with OpenGov

The City will be able to use the system to streamline its budgeting process, making it more efficient and accurate.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to reduce manual, Excel-based processes and adopt zero-based budgeting, the City of Beaumont, TX, recognized the need for a more robust budgeting solution. After surveying the field, the City selected OpenGov , the leader in budget and planning software for our nation’s local governments.Located 80 minutes from Houston, the City of Beaumont is a dynamic community in west Texas. In its search for a new budgeting solution, the City wanted a platform that could modernize its budget process, allowing it to have configurable reporting, eliminate error-prone manual processes, and ensure more precise budget management. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning distinguished itself for its ability to facilitate zero-based budgeting and for its robust, flexible reporting, addressing the City's core needs.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Beaumont will soon have the support of a cutting-edge budget system. The City will be able to use the system to streamline its budgeting process, making it more efficient and accurate, thereby reducing the reliance on reserve fund spending. Further, the enhanced reporting and strategic planning capabilities offered by OpenGov will help City staff streamline their work, saving time and improving efficiency.The City of Beaumont joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.