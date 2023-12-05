Town of Los Gatos, CA, Streamlines Procurement by Expanding OpenGov Partnership
The software could help reduce solicitation development time by 75%, providing guided workflows and an intuitive vendor portal to enhance communication.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate time-consuming manual work from its procurement process, the Town of Los Gatos was looking for a solution to streamline and modernize its approach. It found the answer in OpenGov, a trusted partner of the Town that stood out for its efficiency and comprehensive service offerings.
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Town of Los Gatos was determined to modernize its procurement system. In its search for a new approach, the Town wanted a platform that could efficiently track contract renewals, manage vendor communications, and centralize its contract management work. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to address these challenges, providing a streamlined and automated platform for procurement management.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, the Town of Los Gatos will soon realize a transformation in how it handles procurement. The software has the potential to help the Town achieve up to a 75% reduction in solicitation development time, providing guided workflows for building solicitations and an intuitive vendor portal to enhance communication. Additionally, the ability to track contracts, spending, and insurance with automated reminders has the potential to significantly improve operational efficiency.
The Town of Los Gatos joins a growing list of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
