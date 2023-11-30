MDC invites landowners to learn about wildlife, prescribed burns this fall

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – All wildlife types require the right balance of habitat and forage year-round, which is why the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn more about making improvements to better provide for wildlife during two free-to-attend workshops this fall.

“This understanding leads to higher land productivity and can even enhance property value,” said Rachel Settle, MDC Private Land Conservationist. “The habitat requirements and management techniques for popular species discussed at these workshops will also benefit other species essential to the balance of nature.”

Habitat Improvement: On Fire for Wildlife | 6 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration is not required.

Join MDC Private Land Conservationist Rachel Settle for a workshop focused on utilizing prescribed fire to manage habitat for deer, turkey, quail, pollinators, and other wildlife! Learn about the history of fire in Missouri and how fire can be implemented safely to meet wildlife habitat objectives. Resources for prescribed burning will also be discussed including cost-share programs, training, and Prescribed Burn Associations (PBA).

Note: This is not the Prescribed Burning for Missouri Land Managers course, and will not offer prescribed burn certification.

Learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn. A demonstration burn will be conducted if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with safety glasses, leather boots (no steel toe), leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Water and snacks will be provided. Please also bring a sack lunch with you.

Demonstration burn will take place on Current River Conservation Area; directions will be provided later.

The online "Official Missouri Prescribed Burn Course" must be completed before attending this event. You can register for the online portion here: https://www.hunter-ed.com/prescribedburn/. The online course has a $25 fee to a third-party host (not MDC) and can be completed in approximately 2 – 4 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion to the Demonstration Field Day.

Find more information on improving your property online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property.