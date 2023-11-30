Learn how to turn wild game into tasty meals at Dec. 9 program at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Part of the enjoyment of hunting is to provide tasty table fare.

People can learn more about how to turn wild game into a flavorful meal at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Dec. 9 free program “Learning to Hunt: Wild Game Prep.” This program, which will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, will include both in-person and virtual options. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for the in-person option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194914

People can register for the virtual option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194913

The wild game that will be covered by MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Cannefax at this program will include deer, turkey, rabbit, and squirrel. She will cover proper seasoning, cooking techniques, and all the procedures that are involved in turning wild game into delicious meat for the table. Participants are welcome to bring their own recipes to share at the program.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.