Aviation Advisory Board December 4 Agenda

The Aviation Advisory Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4th, 2023 and will be held in a hybrid format. Board Members will be in person at City Hall. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public. Some staff will be present in the room while others may participate virtually. Individuals may join the meeting virtually by Zoom or in person. The agenda and background materials can be found at City of Lawrence – Meeting Information (civicweb.net). 

To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel. Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting or provide public comment must register by clicking on the following link:  Virtual Meeting Registration via Zoom.

For more information, contact Scott Wagner, Airport Manager, 785.832.3467 / swagner@lawrenceks.org.

