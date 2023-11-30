Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,029 in the last 365 days.

2024 PRE-EMPLOYMENT TRANSITION SERVICES SUMMER PROGRAM

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals for up to $49,000 for the development and implementation of innovative short-term programs to provide and focus on one (1) service of the Pre-Employment Transition Services for students with disabilities during the summer of 2024 (4/1/24-7/31/24) Nebraska VR intends to contract with qualified applicants for a period up to four (4) months to develop and implement Pre-Employment Transition Services for eligible and potentially eligible students with disabilities, aged 14-21 years old enrolled in school. Nebraska VR will award contracts based on Request for Proposals (RFP).

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals are due by 5 pm CT on 1/12/2024 to Nebraska VR at vr.summerprograms@nebraska.gov.

View 2024 Summer Programs RFP pdf

You just read:

2024 PRE-EMPLOYMENT TRANSITION SERVICES SUMMER PROGRAM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more