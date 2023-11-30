2024 PRE-EMPLOYMENT TRANSITION SERVICES SUMMER PROGRAM

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals for up to $49,000 for the development and implementation of innovative short-term programs to provide and focus on one (1) service of the Pre-Employment Transition Services for students with disabilities during the summer of 2024 (4/1/24-7/31/24) Nebraska VR intends to contract with qualified applicants for a period up to four (4) months to develop and implement Pre-Employment Transition Services for eligible and potentially eligible students with disabilities, aged 14-21 years old enrolled in school. Nebraska VR will award contracts based on Request for Proposals (RFP).

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals are due by 5 pm CT on 1/12/2024 to Nebraska VR at vr.summerprograms@nebraska.gov.

View 2024 Summer Programs RFP pdf