Mount Stewart Public Library temporary closure

CANADA, November 30 - The Mount Stewart Public Library will be closed for the month of December for building maintenance.  

Library patrons can still return their items to the book drop at this location, but they will need to visit another public library location to borrow any items. 

Anyone who normally picks up their holds at the Mount Stewart library will be able to pick them up at the Morell Public Library during its regular hours, or they can email mtstewart@gov.pe.ca to have them sent to a public library location of their choice. 

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere 
Department of Education and Early Years
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

