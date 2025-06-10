Major Investments Result in Fewer Islanders Facing Food Insecurity 

CANADA, June 10 - Major investments aimed at reducing food insecurity on Prince Edward Island are having a positive effect, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Those numbers show that the overall provincial food insecurity rate improved from 28.6% in 2022, to 24.6 % in 2023, the lowest rate in Atlantic Canada, and third lowest across the country. The children’s food insecurity rate also improved from 41.2% to 31.2% over the same period, which also lead the Atlantic region.

“I’m pleased to see that the targeted investments we are making, as mandated by our Poverty Elimination Strategy Act, are having a positive effect for so many Islanders, but especially for families with school aged children. Food costs are not going down, so it’s vital that these investments remain strong and consistent moving forward so we can help ensure quality, nutritious meals are getting to Islanders who are most in need.” - Minister of Social Development and Seniors, Barb Ramsay

In 2023, just over 800,000 meals were provided to students through the school food program, an increase of nearly 290,000 over 2022. Prince Edward Island is the only jurisdiction in Canada with a province-wide school food program, which is being bolstered by a federal investment of $7.1 million over three years under the National School Food Program.

“Kids in P.E.I. will now have increased access to local, healthy food,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families. “Not only does this support local food suppliers, but it helps families make sure there is good meals on the table.”

“These numbers are encouraging but we are aware that there is still work to be done. I commend the provincial government for identifying food insecurity as a priority area for targeted investment,” says Adina Nault, Chair of the Province’s Poverty Elimination Council. “Participation in food related programs has continued to grow since 2023, and government has continued to increase budgets to meet those demands.”

PEI is also the only jurisdiction in Canada with a province-wide children’s summer food program. Overall investment in food insecurity initiatives rose from $4.6 million in 2022/23 to $6 million in 2023/24 and has since risen to a budget of $8.7 million this fiscal year, $2.5 million of which comes from the National School Food Program and supports local school food programs. The provincial portion includes other initiatives like support for Meals on Wheels, local food banks, the Upper Room, the Children’s Summer Food Program, and various seniors’ food programs.

Registration is now open for the Children’s Summer Food Program. To apply visit 2025 Children's Summer Food Program

