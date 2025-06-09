Stay in the loop with 511: the go-to source for traffic and construction information

CANADA, June 9 - It’s easier than ever for Islanders and visitors to keep up to date about traffic and road construction across the province.

Anyone can receive road construction alerts by email and text when they create a free account on Prince Edward Island 511 and add their most-travelled routes. The website is also compatible with mobile devices.

“Free trip planning tools are invaluable for anyone looking to save time, reduce stress and navigate our roads more safely and efficiently. Take full advantage of 511 to enjoy smoother and more predictable travel every day.” - Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Check out the new video to see how easy it is to use, from setting up an account to customizing routes, and more.

During PEI’s busy road construction season, people can find out about roadwork in their communities and along their routes at Stay in the Loop, Plan your Route.



Media contact:

Stacey Miller

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-218-2103

samiller@gov.pe.ca